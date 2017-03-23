Fabian Moreau faces draft slide following pro day injury

That would make two Pac-12 cornerbacks to suffer pro day injuries resulting in an expected draft slide. Washington CB Sidney Jones injured his Achilles tendon at UW's pro day and is also expected to fall in the draft. The unfortunate setback for Moreau follows an outstanding performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in which he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash with a broad jump of 11-4. He was unable to bench press at the combine, however, and was making up that test Tuesday when the injury occurred.