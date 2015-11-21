Ezekiel Elliott says he won't be returning to Ohio State in 2016

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott said he won't be returning to the Buckeyes next season, and had some harsh words for his coaching staff Saturday in the wake of a 17-14 loss to Big Ten rival Michigan State.
Elliott announced his intention to leave OSU after the game. And he certainly didn't sound like a player with anything to lose with Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.
"(The) coaching staff didn't put us in position to win. That's a team we should beat," Elliott said, according to Big Ten Network's Rick Pizzo.
Elliott went on to lament that he only had 11 carries in the game (he actually was credited with 12), and believed he should have received more. Michigan State limited Elliott, the star of the Buckeyes' national championship run last year, to 33 yards.