Ezekiel Elliott rumbles for career-high 274 yards in Ohio State win

Mark Ezekiel Elliott down as Ohio State's most legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate just five weeks into the season. And while you're at it, mark him down for another Saturday rescue for the Buckeyes.
Elliott rushed for a career-high 274 yards on 23 carries with three long touchdown runs as No. 1 Ohio State escaped Indiana, 34-27. Elliott scored from 55, 65 and 75 yards to account for most of his production -- most of it came late and when it was needed most. IU took a 10-6 lead into the half, and Elliott scored all three of his touchdowns after the break.
Ohio State's Cardale Jones completed 18 of 27 passes for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Buckeyes struggled to beat Northern Illinois two weeks ago 20-13, and Jones' play has been inconsistent at times this season. Braxton Miller, who switched from quarterback to wide receiver before the season, hasn't been especially productive since an impressive season debut against Virginia Tech. Miller had just 5 total yards against the Hoosiers -- a loss of 9 yards on his only reception and a 14-yard rush for his only two touches.
Elliott, by contrast, has been the most consistent offensive performer for the defending national champions all season. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the team's five games for eight touchdowns. A junior, Elliott could be eligible for the 2016 NFL Draft if he applies for early entry after the season.