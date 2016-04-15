Ezekiel Elliott: Philadelphia Eagles have shown me most interest

That's an apt description of Elliott, whose versatility as a running back is a primary reason he's projected as an early first-round pick in NFL Media mock drafts. Elliott has been scheduled for a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, and hold the No. 8 overall pick of the draft. The Dallas Cowboys, picking at No. 4 overall, are believed to be the first significant threat to take Elliott, a two-time 1,800-yard rusher for the Buckeyes, off the board.