 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ezekiel Elliott: I think the Chicago Bears are in love with me

Published: Apr 26, 2016 at 06:56 AM
Author Image
Dan Parr

Senior Editor, Draft Strategy

Plenty of NFL teams would like to land running back Ezekiel Elliott in the 2016 NFL Draft -- he's one of the top prospects available and the most highly regarded player at his position.

As for which of those teams might be head over heels for him, Elliott believes that club could be in the NFC North.

The former Ohio State star was asked Tuesday during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show to name the team that loves him. Elliott's answer: the Chicago Bears.

Elliott was also asked whether the Cowboys and Giants are in love with him and he said he wasn't sure. When Patrick told Elliott that the Dolphins are in love with him, Elliott said "I was thinking that, too."

The Cowboys (No. 4 overall) pick earliest of the teams that were mentioned and likely mark Elliott's draft ceiling. The Giants hold pick No. 10, while the Bears are slated to pick 11th and the Dolphins 13th.

Elliott is linked to each of those teams -- except the Bears -- in the latest NFL Media mock drafts, but he's been connected to the Bears, who parted with longtime top rusher Matt Forte this offseason, during draft season and visited the club earlier this month. The team's running backs coach, Stan Drayton, recruited and coached Elliott at Ohio State during the RB's first two seasons with the Buckeyes.

If the Bears and Dolphins do indeed love Elliott, they might be tempted to trade up to ensure a chance to draft him, although it could become a moot point if Dallas takes him at No. 4 -- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Monday that the team most likely will stay at No. 4 rather than trade the pick.

If a club's love for Elliott is strong enough to facilitate a trade up, it will have to make Jones an offer he can't refuse if it wants to end the intrigue about where Elliott will land before it starts.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding with no automatic byes for top league champs

The College Football Playoff will go to a more straightforward way of filling the bracket next season, placing teams strictly on where they are ranked instead of moving pieces around to reward conference champions.

news

Bill Belichick introduced as North Carolina head football coach: 'I didn't come here to leave'

Bill Belichick was introduced on Thursday as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, telling reporters the job was a "dream come true" and that he "didn't come here to leave."

news

Six-time Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become University of North Carolina head coach

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is heading to the college ranks to take over as coach of the University of North Carolina football program.

news

Bill Belichick on University of North Carolina interest: 'We've had a couple of good conversations'

Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has discussed the vacant head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

news

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accepts invitation to 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday.

news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.