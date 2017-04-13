Exec: Lattimore will be one of NFL's top CBs 'pretty quickly'

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 08:20 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein is constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. In this space each week, Zierlein will share some of what NFL folks are discussing in their circles. This week, he shares what he's hearing about one of the draft's best defensive prospects, a top CB whose stock has fallen due to injury and a potential offensive weapon whose NFL role is in question.

The scoop: "I've studied the top cornerbacks coming out and he's the best I've seen. He's so athletic that he can just post up under the receiver's chin and shadow him all over the field. And he's tough, too. He'll be one of the top cornerbacks in the league pretty quickly." -- Pro personnel director for AFC team on Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

The skinny: Lattimore is my top-rated cornerback in this draft, and there's a noticeable dropoff before you run into the second-highest-rated cornerback on my board (Alabama's Marlon Humphrey). Lattimore's ability to mirror and match with athletic footwork and smooth body control is what makes him so tough to shake for receivers. Am I ready to say he will be one of the "top cornerbacks in the league pretty quickly"? That is a fairly aggressive prediction for a player who has one year of starting experience, but I do think it could happen by his third season.

* * *

The scoop: Washington cornerback Sidney Jones tore his Achilles during his pro day workout last month and is rehabbing. There are personnel men who seem to be split on what the injury will do to his draft stock. Some see him landing anywhere from late in the first round to early in Round 2 (pick 24-42), while others believe he could tumble into the third round.

The skinny: A team's opinion on where Jones should land will likely be tied directly to their opinion of the success rate for coming back from such an injury. He does play a position that requires suddenness and explosive changes of direction, which could stress the Achilles. Jones is a "casino cornerback" with the instincts and ball skills to flip the odds against receivers he is covering; therefore, if a cornerback-needy team gets the go-ahead from its medical staff, I'd guess they will take Jones inside the first 50 picks.

* * *

The scoop: "It's kind of like with Jalin Marshall last year. How do you use him? He's not a running back and his routes and hands really aren't that good. Marshall went undrafted. Samuel is a better athlete, but they are about the same size and give you the same concerns with how to use them." -- Regional scout for AFC team on Ohio State's Curtis Samuel

The skinny: It's time to say it: I'm not on #TeamCurtis, although many other media members appear to be more enamored with him. I can see the tremendous athleticism and potential that everyone else sees, but I'm concerned about finding the right fit for him. I've spoken with teams who like him, but they have varying opinions about playing him at wide receiver or running back. Ultimately, I see him as a hybrid talent like Reggie Bush who needs to get his touches from a variety of locations on the field.

There is nothing wrong with that, but those players aren't often coveted in the first round. I could see Samuel going in the second round, but I also think it's imperative that he is paired with the right play-caller who has a good plan for how to use him.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.