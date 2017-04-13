Exec: Lattimore will be one of NFL's top CBs 'pretty quickly'

The skinny: It's time to say it: I'm not on #TeamCurtis, although many other media members appear to be more enamored with him. I can see the tremendous athleticism and potential that everyone else sees, but I'm concerned about finding the right fit for him. I've spoken with teams who like him, but they have varying opinions about playing him at wide receiver or running back. Ultimately, I see him as a hybrid talent like Reggie Bush who needs to get his touches from a variety of locations on the field.