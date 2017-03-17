Exec: Haason Reddick could go before Reuben Foster in draft

The skinny: The comment about Reddick being bigger than Foster caught me off-guard, but it's true. Reddick came into the NFL Scouting Combine eight pounds heavier than Foster, but I would say that Foster plays stronger and heavier than Reddick once they hit the grass. Reddick's draft value has continued to soar after strong performances at the Senior Bowl and combine. His ability to rush the passer off the edge was something I saw on tape and in one-on-ones at Senior Bowl practices. With more and more defenses looking for hybrid players who can play a variety of roles, Reddick could be the player who benefits most on Day One of the draft.