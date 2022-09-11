Examining QB situations for 49ers, Steelers, Titans heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky was the favorite to win the starting QB job when he signed a two-year contract in March, and he did nothing to make head coach Mike Tomlin think otherwise. He earned the title of captain, won over the locker room and took to stellar coaching in a system that fits him perfectly. Sources informed of the team's QB plans say Trubisky will be given a long look as the starter despite the impressive performance of Kenny Pickett during the preseason.

Pickett is the team's future, and he's been even better than Pittsburgh expected when it drafted him 20th overall. His time will come. The hope is that his situation will mimic that of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during his rookie season when Alex Smith started -- that Trubisky will play the whole season and Pickett will take over next year. Time will tell if that's the case.