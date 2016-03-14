Ex-teammates vouch for Tunsil, Nkemdiche at regional combine

Published: Mar 14, 2016 at 05:05 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- Laremy Tunsil had not been on the Ole Miss campus longer than a semester when defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, then a redshirt sophomore, heard their names called.

"The coach called him and me to go against each other," Hamilton said. "I'm thinking, 'He doesn't know me.' And when we came off the ball, it was a crash."

The reverberation was still felt Sunday.

Hamilton recalled the moment on Sunday, as he stood in the middle of the New Orleans Saints' indoor practice facility during a midday break at the last of five weekly NFL regional scouting combines, each held at a different team facility around the country.

Tunsil is considered the front-runner to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he's one of three former Ole Miss players (Tunsil, DL Robert Nkemdiche and WR Laquon Treadwell) that could go in the top 20 picks this year. Hamilton will take a steeper climb to reach the NFL.

He and former Ole Miss teammate Aaron Morris, who attended the New Orleans combine but chose to not participate, were like hundreds of other Power-Five-school NFL prospects, left uninvited to the NFL Scouting Combine last month in Indianapolis and having to find a way onto NFL draft boards through other means.

But unique to those two have been their daily hands-on experiences with two of the top-rated offensive and defensive line prospects in the draft while also playing in the highly regarded SEC.

In addition to Tunsil, Hamilton and Morris were teammates of Nkemdiche, a sure first-rounder were it not for concerns about off-field issues and his inconsistency on the field.

Their relative notoriety can make a player such as Hamilton, listed at 6-foot-3 and 319 pounds, appear overlooked.

"I guess you can say that because of the fact that I'm in this situation I'm in right now," Hamilton said.

He was one of eight former college players from Power-Five conferences to participate in the two-day New Orleans combine that included 345 registrants.

"I'm here seizing the moment, trying to get better," Hamilton said. "I want to get my numbers better. I'm going to work harder. I'm going to get this right."

The run-stopping Hamilton never missed a game in his last three seasons. He started 12 of the 13 games Ole Miss played in 2015. He posted 29 tackles (3.5 for loss), including one sack.

To practice opposite Tunsil provided some measure of perspective about the NFL. Hamilton recalled that first time against Tunsil -- when the coach called their names -- as a defining moment for how Tunsil held his ground.

"I was like, 'Yep, he's ready.' He was just coming in. He didn't have the material he has now," Hamilton said.

That material now includes better technique.

"His feet, oh my God," Hamilton said. "His hands. Power. Exactly what the NFL needs."

For Morris, a senior whose sophomore and junior seasons were shortened by two ACL tears to the same knee, playing the left guard position next to Tunsil made him "work harder," he said.

"It makes everybody work harder because everybody tries to play at the high level he does," he said. "I think it shows in the type of seasons we had."

Both said Nkemdiche should be viewed more for his football ability than off-field matters. Nkemdiche was suspended from the Sugar Bowl last season after he was charged with marijuana possession following a fall from a hotel window. Nkemdiche said Tunsil was with him in the hotel room when he addressed the incident at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

"Rob, he's a good person," Hamilton said. "Of course, everybody knows he's been caught up in some bad stuff. He's a good person. Nobody is perfect."

Added Morris: "Most people probably think he's a trouble-maker because of the recent trouble. But if you sit down and talk to him, he's really a good guy."

The best chance for Hamilton and Morris to make a positive showing for NFL coaches and scouts will be at the Ole Miss pro day on March 28. The presence of Tunsil, Nkemdiche and Treadwell will give them an audience far larger than the one they had on Sunday, which included few scouts.

Hamilton on Sunday ran what he called "a mid-range 40" during which he felt a pop in his right hamstring and subsequently landed short of his broad and vertical goals.

"I need my numbers," he said. "I need to maintain a 5-flat running the 40. I need to jump (30 inches), at least, in the vert. I need to jump (nine feet) on the broad, for (NFL evaluators) to open their eyes and say they want to look at me."

Until then, most eyes will stay on those first-round prospects.

"I'm trying to do whatever it takes," Hamilton said. "I think I got what it takes. I have to show them."

Follow Christopher Dabe on Twitter @CMDABE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE