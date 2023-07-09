Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Richard Sherman didn't officially retire when he joined Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage team last year.
Nor did Sherman announce his retirement on his recent podcast, but without all the pomp and histrionics it seems as though the five-time Pro Bowler has called it a playing career.
Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.
"DeVonta must have ran this comeback, and I had him under control, you know what I mean? I was like, 'Bang, quick jam, easy, got him under control.' He must have stopped, and I tried to stop. My whole groin says, 'Snap, snap, snap, snap.' I said, 'Oh, whoa. Whoa.' And then you're trying to guard him, you're like chasing him around, like please don't throw him the ball," Sherman said. "Our coach was looking at me on the sidelines, like, 'You want to come out? You want to come out?' I was like, 'Yeah, but they're in a hurry-up.' So, I'm like bailing out. At that moment, I was like, 'Yeah, this is probably my last year. I don't got it for these young dudes right now.'"
Sherman and Johnson were mid-conversation, discussing players taking care of their bodies and how their approaches change as the seasons stack up. Still, how Sherman casually mentions the phrase "probably my last year," seems to indicate the Stanford alum will be a permanent fixture going forward in the broadcast and podcast world outside the lines.
In 2021, a then-33-year-old Sherman joined an injury riddled Bucs defensive backfield, but in just his third game with the club found himself dealing with the aforementioned groin/hamstring injury. He played just two more games and 23 more snaps after that Week 6 game against Smith, Johnson and the Eagles.
An outspoken and borderline unbeatable corner with Seattle, Sherman was a cornerstone of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" squad that keyed the franchise's march to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances with a Super Bowl XLVIII triumph standing as the club's lone championship.
After seven seasons in Seattle, Sherman was able to revitalize his career as a savvy veteran during a trio of seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before (seemingly) concluding his career with the Bucs in 2021.
Having likely wrapped up his playing days, Sherman will be a candidate for the Hall of Fame, having played in 144 games with five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, a slot on the HOF All-2010s Team, 495 tackles, 116 passes defensed and 37 interceptions.
Nothing's official, of course, but it seems that one of the greats has played his final down.