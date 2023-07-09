Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

"DeVonta must have ran this comeback, and I had him under control, you know what I mean? I was like, 'Bang, quick jam, easy, got him under control.' He must have stopped, and I tried to stop. My whole groin says, 'Snap, snap, snap, snap.' I said, 'Oh, whoa. Whoa.' And then you're trying to guard him, you're like chasing him around, like please don't throw him the ball," Sherman said. "Our coach was looking at me on the sidelines, like, 'You want to come out? You want to come out?' I was like, 'Yeah, but they're in a hurry-up.' So, I'm like bailing out. At that moment, I was like, 'Yeah, this is probably my last year. I don't got it for these young dudes right now.'"