Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime Video's 'TNF' coverage, leaves door open for NFL return

The voice of the Legion of Boom is walking away from football -- for now.

Richard Sherman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Tuesday that he is joining Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage this season. However, the 34-year-old veteran cornerback didn't rule out a potential return to the game, putting off retirement for the moment.

"No, no, I'm still leaving that door open as long as I can," Sherman told Wyche. "I'm obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they're there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn't pass it up.

"But I'm going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I'm happy to help."

Sherman will work on Amazon Prime Video's pregame, halftime and postgame shows on Thursday nights, joining Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as notable names to headline the streamer's first season of TNF coverage.

"I feel like it's important for players to continue to push the game forward and educate the fans through real experience and real intellect and trying to take them even deeper into the game," Sherman said, explaining his decision to go into broadcasting. "I think you try to simplify it as much as you can for them, but I think the more informed and educated the fans are, the better the experience is. You want to help them understand their team, understand why this touchdown happened, understand why this big run happened, understand why this interception happened, and I think I can do that."