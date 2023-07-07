Ex-Saints RB Mark Ingram joins FOX Sports as college football analyst 

The longtime New Orleans Saints running back is joining FOX Sports as a studio analyst, the network announced Thursday.
"I'm thrilled to join FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF," Ingram said in a statement. "I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football -- I'm ready for the Fall!"
Alabama's first Heisman Trophy winner, Ingram entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Saints in 2011. He spent the first eight seasons in New Orleans before two in Baltimore. In 2021, Ingram signed with Houston before being traded back to the Saints after seven games. He spent 2022 in New Orleans, appearing in 10 games with three starts.
The announcement doesn't directly state the 33-year-old Ingram is retired, but given his age, the state of the running back position and the high-profile nature of his new job, it's likely we've seen the last of the three-time Pro Bowler between the white lines.
In a dozen NFL seasons, Ingram compiled 8,111 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns on 1,817 carries. He's currently the Saints' all-time leading rusher with 6,500 wearing the fleur-de-lis.