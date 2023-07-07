Ex-Saints RB Mark Ingram joins FOX Sports as college football analyst 

Alabama's first Heisman Trophy winner, Ingram entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Saints in 2011. He spent the first eight seasons in New Orleans before two in Baltimore. In 2021, Ingram signed with Houston before being traded back to the Saints after seven games. He spent 2022 in New Orleans, appearing in 10 games with three starts.

The announcement doesn't directly state the 33-year-old Ingram is retired, but given his age, the state of the running back position and the high-profile nature of his new job, it's likely we've seen the last of the three-time Pro Bowler between the white lines.