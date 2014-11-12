Ex-Saints DL Charles Grant fired after body-slamming student

It's not uncommon to hear about former NFL stars giving back by becoming volunteer coaches at colleges across the country once their playing days are over.
That's the path former New Orleans Saints defensive end Charles Grant chose to take, but the circumstances around the conclusion of his time as a volunteer assistant are stunning.
Grant was fired by Bowie State this week, according to reports, after video surfaced of him body-slamming a student to the floor.
Grant had been a volunteer linebackers coach for the Bulldogs, whose regular season ended last Saturday with a win. The Division II school is located just outside of Baltimore.
A school spokesman told The Associated Press that the incident is being investigated by the university police department and that no charges have been filed in the matter.
"The Department of Athletics has zero tolerance of behavior that violates the University's Core Values and jeopardizes the welfare of student-athletes," a statement from the school said.
The 6-foot-3 Grant won a Super Bowl with the Saints at the end of the 2009 season but has not taken a snap in the NFL since 2010. His best season came back in 2004, when he recorded 10.5 sacks and made 65 tackles.