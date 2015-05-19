 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ex-Notre Dame QB Everett Golson to transfer to Florida State

Published: May 19, 2015 at 06:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
everett-golson-150518-wide.jpg

The two-week drama surrounding former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson, and where the dual-threat quarterback would next play under the NCAA's graduate transfer rule, came to an end Tuesday. Golson is headed to Florida State for his final season of college football, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported, giving the Seminoles an experienced and accomplished passer as a potential replacement for Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jameis Winston.

Golson arrives at Florida State with respect due a quarterback who led the Fighting Irish to an undefeated 2012 regular season and an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game against Alabama. But he also arrives with a reputation for committing turnovers, which caused him to fall out of favor with Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly last season.

A statement Golson released to FOX Sports read in part: "After much thought and careful consideration, I will utilize my fifth year of eligibility to join the Florida State University Seminoles. To coach Jimbo Fisher, the Florida State football team, staff, alumni and fans, thank you for allowing me to become part of the Seminoles family. I can't wait to get started."

» Notre Dame paid Charlie Weis more than Brian Kelly in 2013

A less mistake-prone Golson could lead the Seminoles' offense to a softer landing in the absence of Winston, who took FSU to a national championship as a redshirt freshman, and to college football's inaugural playoff last year. However, if Golson's turnover problems carry over to Florida State, the excitement over his transfer could dissipate quickly this fall.

It was just 12 days ago that Golson's plan to transfer out of Notre Dame became publicly known, but after a whirlwind recruitment rife with rumors, it seemed more like 12 weeks. He reportedly had a list of 10 schools to which Notre Dame cleared a transfer, which included South Carolina, FSU, Alabama, and UCLA, among others. Georgia and Florida were also reportedly in the running for Golson, and all six of the aforementioned lost a starting quarterback from last year.

Fisher was the only college coach to acknowledge direct contact with Golson during his search for a new school, and FSU was reportedly the front-runner for Golson from there.

Golson was suspended for all of 2013 by Notre Dame for academic impropriety, but was reinstated last year and earned a degree from Notre Dame earlier this month, which triggered his eligibility for the graduate transfer rule. That rule allows student-athletes with an undergraduate degree to transfer from one FBS school to another without sitting out for a season.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 