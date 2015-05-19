Ex-Notre Dame QB Everett Golson to transfer to Florida State

It was just 12 days ago that Golson's plan to transfer out of Notre Dame became publicly known, but after a whirlwind recruitment rife with rumors, it seemed more like 12 weeks. He reportedly had a list of 10 schools to which Notre Dame cleared a transfer, which included South Carolina, FSU, Alabama, and UCLA, among others. Georgia and Florida were also reportedly in the running for Golson, and all six of the aforementioned lost a starting quarterback from last year.