Ex-Notre Dame QB Everett Golson to transfer to Florida State

The two-week drama surrounding former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson, and where the dual-threat quarterback would next play under the NCAA's graduate transfer rule, came to an end Tuesday. Golson is headed to Florida State for his final season of college football, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported, giving the Seminoles an experienced and accomplished passer as a potential replacement for Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jameis Winston.
Golson arrives at Florida State with respect due a quarterback who led the Fighting Irish to an undefeated 2012 regular season and an appearance in the BCS National Championship Game against Alabama. But he also arrives with a reputation for committing turnovers, which caused him to fall out of favor with Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly last season.
A statement Golson released to FOX Sports read in part: "After much thought and careful consideration, I will utilize my fifth year of eligibility to join the Florida State University Seminoles. To coach Jimbo Fisher, the Florida State football team, staff, alumni and fans, thank you for allowing me to become part of the Seminoles family. I can't wait to get started."
A less mistake-prone Golson could lead the Seminoles' offense to a softer landing in the absence of Winston, who took FSU to a national championship as a redshirt freshman, and to college football's inaugural playoff last year. However, if Golson's turnover problems carry over to Florida State, the excitement over his transfer could dissipate quickly this fall.
It was just 12 days ago that Golson's plan to transfer out of Notre Dame became publicly known, but after a whirlwind recruitment rife with rumors, it seemed more like 12 weeks. He reportedly had a list of 10 schools to which Notre Dame cleared a transfer, which included South Carolina, FSU, Alabama, and UCLA, among others. Georgia and Florida were also reportedly in the running for Golson, and all six of the aforementioned lost a starting quarterback from last year.
Fisher was the only college coach to acknowledge direct contact with Golson during his search for a new school, and FSU was reportedly the front-runner for Golson from there.
Golson was suspended for all of 2013 by Notre Dame for academic impropriety, but was reinstated last year and earned a degree from Notre Dame earlier this month, which triggered his eligibility for the graduate transfer rule. That rule allows student-athletes with an undergraduate degree to transfer from one FBS school to another without sitting out for a season.