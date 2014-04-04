Ex-North Carolina TE Eric Ebron visits Buffalo Bills

As the top-rated tight end for the 2014 NFL Draft, Eric Ebron has an April dance card filled with private workouts and visits with various NFL clubs. Teams are more serious about some prospects than others -- Ebron's visit with the Bills on Friday figured to be all business.
The Bills, after all, could use a downfield weapon to help in the development of second-year quarterback E.J. Manuel. And Ebron represents a potentially explosive puzzle piece for any NFL offense in need of some immediate juice in its passing attack. Ebron visits the Bills on Friday along with LSU running back Jeremy Hill and Oregon State defensive end Scott Crichton, according to wgr550.com.
Speaking of weapons for Manuel, Hill could be an outstanding value pick in the middle rounds, depending on how far he falls. A power rusher from LSU who excels between the tackles, Hill could be a nice complement to Bills running back C.J. Spiller, who is more of an open-field type rusher.