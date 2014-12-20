Ex-GM: Team judged OTs in draft off performance vs. Joey Bosa

NFL Media analysts had been told that Ohio State sophomore Joey Bosa is the nation's best "combo" defensive end. Now comes news from former Cleveland Browns general manager Phil Savage, the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, that one NFL team is judging offensive tackle prospects off their work against Bosa.
Earlier this month, NFL Media analysts reported that the opinion of three NFL scouts who attended the Big Ten Championship Game was that Bosa does everything required of a defensive end equally well -- plays the run and rushes the passer -- and that there appear to be no concerns about his motor.
Bosa (6-foot-5, 278 pounds) leads the Big Ten and is fifth nationally with 13.5 sacks; that gives him 21 sacks in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes. His dad, John Bosa, was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins out of Boston College as a defensive end in 1987.
Bosa likely will spend most of the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl going against highly touted Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson, a true freshman. That matchup certainly will merit the attention of most NFL scouts.
