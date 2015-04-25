Ex-GM blasts Jameis Winston-JaMarcus Russell comparison

Published: Apr 25, 2015 at 07:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik is taking aim at an anonymously quoted NFL personnel executive who drew a comparison between this year's, presumptive No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Jameis Winston, and JaMarcus Russell, who is considered one of the biggest busts in draft history after going first overall in 2007.

» Seven-round mock draft: Projecting all 256 picks

Among the similarities between the two cited by the executive in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story on Thursday were a lack of focus, and a penchant for doing "dumb things."

Naturally, this comes around the same time that another high-ranking NFL executive said Winston, if ranked with every quarterback chosen in the first round since 2011, would rate second only to Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck. The two opinions together illustrate one of few certainties about evaluations of NFL draft prospects: Two teams can often view the same prospect very differently.

Dominik thinks the executive who trashed Winston made a lazy comparison, at best.

"I think it's rude. I think it's completely off base to call him JaMarcus Russell. I just don't see the comparison. Look, if you want to say one thing about Jameis, the only thing I'd sit there and say is at the end of the season, he lost 17 pounds to go to the combine. I didn't like that," Dominik told The Sedano Show on ESPN Radio. "You know, because I'd like to think he's playing as well as he can all the way through the bowl series and then getting himself ready for the combine, instead of having to get himself in shape. But from a football standpoint, from a football intelligence, from a competitor, from a leader, it ain't close. It's embarrassing. For my personal opinion, whatever GM said that, probably should not be a GM, quite frankly."

However, the Journal Sentinel report didn't establish the source of the Winston-Russell comparison as a general manager. The source was only referred to as a personnel executive, which could describe multiple front office positions.

One of the factors that led to Russell's ouster as a disappointing former No. 1 overall pick of the Oakland Raiders was a weight problem. Ironically, in his only criticism of Winston, Dominik brought up the same concern. There are plenty of other legitimate concerns about Winston -- from his high interception total last year (18) to his off-field maturity -- but to be a Russell-like bust, Winston, ranked as the second-best quarterback of the last five drafts by one executive, would have to be a monumental disappointment.

» Mayock: No overlooking Winston character concerns

Dominik went on to suggest that the source of the comment probably comes from a team with an established starter at the quarterback position.

"It's a little bit easier to throw stones when you've already got somebody," Dominik said.

And when your name isn't in print, as well.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW