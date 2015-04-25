Ex-GM blasts Jameis Winston-JaMarcus Russell comparison

"I think it's rude. I think it's completely off base to call him JaMarcus Russell. I just don't see the comparison. Look, if you want to say one thing about Jameis, the only thing I'd sit there and say is at the end of the season, he lost 17 pounds to go to the combine. I didn't like that," Dominik told The Sedano Show on ESPN Radio. "You know, because I'd like to think he's playing as well as he can all the way through the bowl series and then getting himself ready for the combine, instead of having to get himself in shape. But from a football standpoint, from a football intelligence, from a competitor, from a leader, it ain't close. It's embarrassing. For my personal opinion, whatever GM said that, probably should not be a GM, quite frankly."