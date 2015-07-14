Ex-FSU QB De'Andre Johnson apologizes for bar incident

One possible route for Johnson could be the junior college ranks. Former TCU defensive lineman Devonte Fields, who was dismissed from TCU last year after being charged with assault, played at Trinity Valley Community College last year and signed with Louisville for 2015. Former Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Taylor was dismissed from the program after a domestic violence charge in 2014 and took the junior college path as well, playing at Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College last year before signing with Alabama. After another domestic violence charge this spring, he was dismissed by Alabama.