Ex-FSU QB De'Andre Johnson apologizes for bar incident

Former Florida State quarterback De'Andre Johnson, who was the subject of national attention after surveillance video from a Tallahassee, Fla., bar was released that showed him allegedly punching a woman, apologized for the incident Tuesday. In his first public remarks since he was dismissed from the team last week, Johnson appeared on "Good Morning America" and took responsibility for the altercation.
"Well you're right, there is no explanation for that, I totally should have walked away," Johnson told former New York Giants star Michael Strahan. "I'm sorry. If I could do I all over again I would."
Johnson also dismissed the importance of his attorney's assertion that the alleged victim provoked Johnson with a racial epithet, saying "it doesn't matter." Johnson's mother, Pamela Jones, appeared on the program with Johnson and said she was stunned when she heard about the incident.
"I wanted to jump through the phone and ring his neck," Jones said.
Though Johnson apologized for the incident, he has pled not guilty, according to the Florida Times-Union, and has a court appearance scheduled for July 22.
While Johnson's contrition might serve to begin repairing public perception about his character, the future of his football career remains uncertain. There has been no indication whether other schools have been in contact with the former four-star recruit from Jacksonville, Fla., about a transfer to continue his playing career.
One possible route for Johnson could be the junior college ranks. Former TCU defensive lineman Devonte Fields, who was dismissed from TCU last year after being charged with assault, played at Trinity Valley Community College last year and signed with Louisville for 2015. Former Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Taylor was dismissed from the program after a domestic violence charge in 2014 and took the junior college path as well, playing at Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College last year before signing with Alabama. After another domestic violence charge this spring, he was dismissed by Alabama.