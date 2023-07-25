Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher signs with Broncos 

Maher was strong in 2020 and 2021 for the Saints and Cowboys, respectively, hitting a combined 45 of 50 field-goal tries (90.0%) and 60 of 65 extra-point attempts (92.3%) in 25 combined games over those two regular seasons.

However, everything started falling apart for him in the playoffs last year for Dallas. In the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers, Maher made history by missing four of his five extra-point tries. Although he made all three of his FG tries in two postseason games last year, he'd go on to miss another XP attempt in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the 49ers the following week.