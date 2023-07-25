Around the NFL

Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher signs with Broncos 

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 05:47 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Brett Maher's historic playoff meltdown wasn't enough to prevent him from getting a new job opportunity.

The Denver Broncos signed Maher on Tuesday, per the league transaction wire.

The only other on Denver's roster is Elliott Fry, who has kicked in three NFL games with three different teams. Maher, 33, and Fry, 28, now apparently will battle for the Broncos' kicking job.

Maher was strong in 2020 and 2021 for the Saints and Cowboys, respectively, hitting a combined 45 of 50 field-goal tries (90.0%) and 60 of 65 extra-point attempts (92.3%) in 25 combined games over those two regular seasons.

However, everything started falling apart for him in the playoffs last year for Dallas. In the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers, Maher made history by missing four of his five extra-point tries. Although he made all three of his FG tries in two postseason games last year, he'd go on to miss another XP attempt in the Cowboys' Divisional Round loss to the 49ers the following week.

Over his career, Maher has made 94 of 116 field-goal attempts (81.0%) and 128 of 134 extra-point kicks (95.5%) in 54 regular-season games. He also has four career field goals of 60 yards or longer, including a club-record 63-yarder for Dallas in 2019 versus the Eagles.

