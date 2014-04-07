Ex-Clemson OL Brandon Thomas suffers torn ACL

Former Clemson offensive lineman Brandon Thomas, thought to potentially be a high second-round pick in the NFL draft next month, has reportedly received some of the worst possible news for pro prospects preparing for the draft: injury news.
Thomas suffered a torn ACL, according to the Twitter feed of ESPN insider Adam Caplan, a devastating injury to befall any prospect less than five weeks before the draft.
Versatility is one of the attributes that has made Thomas one of the best offensive line prospects available. NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock recently said Thomas could play guard or tackle at the NFL level and suggested the Houston Texans would do well to select him with the first pick of the second round. As well, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah evaluated Thomas as an NFL rookie starter last week.
But that was before the ACL tear, which would threaten to sideline any draftee for his rookie season, given that the injury has occurred just five months before the start of football season.