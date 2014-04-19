Ex-Bucs GM: Teddy Bridgewater's stock declined before pro day

Published: Apr 19, 2014 at 05:36 AM

Teddy Bridgewater's fall from potential No. 1 overall pick to possibly dropping out of the first round can seemingly be traced back to one bad day -- March 17, when his "average at best" pro day workout left several observers underwhelmed.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik, who now serves as an analyst for ESPN, says he would trace it back even further. Appearing on ESPN's "NFL Insiders," Dominik pointed to Bridgewater's tape at Louisville and said he began questioning Bridgewater's status as a potential franchise quarterback last year.

"There were things you saw on tape when you watched him," said Dominik, who was Bucs GM from 2009-13. "Something that scouts internally, we talked about it in Tampa with Teddy Bridgewater last year. Is he really the premiere quarterback? I like the young man, I think he's a quality individual, he's got character and leadership and those things. But this is a quarterback, and you're judged by what quarterback you draft, and I think Teddy Bridgewater might not have all the pieces you're looking for."

Dominik said Bridgewater's lack of size is a particular concern. Bridgewater was measured at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds, at the NFL Scouting Combine, and several analysts wonder if he is durable enough to hold up in the NFL.

Dominik's remarks echoed what former Cleveland Browns GM Phil Savage expressed about Bridgewater earlier this week.

"I think the media has Teddy Bridgewater in the top 10, but around league circles he's more like a late first, early second-round pick," Savage said Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Against the grain, NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks have been holding firm in their evaluations of Bridgewater. Both have him as their No. 1-rated quarterback in the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the No. 3 overall pick, had enough interest in Bridgewater to schedule a second pre-draft visit with him Saturday, although NFL Media analyst Charles Davis suggests the Jaguars should get creative and target him with a trade up later in the first round rather than take him at No. 3.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW