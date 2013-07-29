Ex-Auburn RB Michael Dyer said to be interested in Louisville

Rumors continue to swirl that Louisville is the possible destination for former Auburn tailback Michael Dyer, who would be eligible to play this fall.
The Louisville Courier-Journal has reported that an official with Louisville's registrar's office has confirmed that Dyer has been added to the system, "which is often an indication a prospective student plans to apply for enrollment." The deadline for enrollment to be eligible for the fall term is Aug. 28.
Dyer played his first two seasons for the Tigers. In 2010, he rushed for an Auburn freshman-record 1,093 yards and five TDs as a true freshman. Dyer had the signature play in the national championship game against Oregon, gaining 37 yards on a play in which most Ducks players assumed he was down and setting up the game-winning field goal. In 2011, he ran for 1,242 yards and 10 TDs.
Shortly after the end of '11 regular season, Dyer was suspended for a violation of team rules and was released from his scholarship in early 2012. He transferred to Arkansas State but never played a down before being dismissed from the team in July. He ended up at Arkansas Baptist College, where he didn't play football but did earn an associate's degree. He is eligible for the 2014 NFL Draft, but has said he still wants to play college football.