Everett Golson to spend part of fall working with a noted QB guru

When Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson was suspended in May for the fall semester, he said it was for "poor academic judgment" and that he would return to school in January.
Thus, instead of spending the fall quarterbacking the Irish, Golson will spend at least part of the time working with noted quarterback guru George Whitfield. The San Diego-based Whitfield has worked with, among others, Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton. Whitfield spent part of this summer tutoring Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.
"He's planning on spending probably two months out there in San Diego," Irish coach Brian Kelly told the Chicago Tribune.
Kelly told the Tribune that Golson didn't need to take classes this fall in order to re-enroll next winter and that Golson would "settle back here in Notre Dame around the holidays."
On his website, whitfieldqb.com, Whitfield writes that his goal is "developing and building the 'complete quarterback.' ... To achieve this objective, we utilize unconventional methods to achieve universal fundamentals." Whitfield's universal fundamentals of quarterback play include footwork, pocket presence, anticipation and throwing motion.
