Everett Golson third on Florida State's preseason depth chart

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said he wouldn't promise quarterback Everett Golson a starting job if he came to Florida State, and Fisher seems to be sticking to his word.
Golson, who transferred to FSU from Notre Dame this offseason, was listed No. 3 on the Seminoles' official preseason depth chart, which was released over the weekend. Sean Maguire, who led FSU to a narrow win over Clemson last year as a backup when star quarterback Jameis Winston was suspended, is listed first. Following Maguire is redshirt freshman J.J. Cosentino.
Of course, preseason depth charts only give a glimpse into the pecking order at each position before fall camp opens. Once the competition really begins, things can change quickly. Maguire's experience and familiarity with Fisher's system might give him the edge now, but he'll have to outperform Golson in camp to earn the starting nod.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was openly critical of Golson's penchant for turnovers last year; he threw 14 interceptions and had a problem with fumbles as well. Golson is eligible immediately because he already has earned an undergraduate degree.
Golson's competition for the job was reduced by one earlier this month when freshman quarterback De'Andre Johnson, who excelled in FSU's annual spring Garnet and Gold game, was dismissed from the program after allegedly punching a woman at a bar.