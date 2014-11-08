Everett Golson's uneven game costly for Notre Dame in loss

But Golson also threw four interceptions -- including two returned for touchdowns -- and lost a fumble as the 10th-ranked Irish (7-2) fell 55-31. That gives him an incredible 17 turnovers -- including 11 interceptions -- in the past six games; he had none in the first three games of the season. Golson also was sacked seven times, with six coming in the first half; he had been sacked 14 times in the first eight games of the season.