Everett Golson's uneven game costly for Notre Dame in loss

Published: Nov 08, 2014 at 12:08 PM
Everett Golson-141108-TOS.jpg

The good and the bad of Notre Dame senior quarterback Everett Golson was on full view Saturday against Arizona State in a matchup of one-loss teams with playoff hopes.

Golson threw for a career-high 446 yards and two touchdowns, and helped Notre Dame rally from a 34-3 deficit to make a game of it in the fourth quarter.

But Golson also threw four interceptions -- including two returned for touchdowns -- and lost a fumble as the 10th-ranked Irish (7-2) fell 55-31. That gives him an incredible 17 turnovers -- including 11 interceptions -- in the past six games; he had none in the first three games of the season. Golson also was sacked seven times, with six coming in the first half; he had been sacked 14 times in the first eight games of the season.

» Jeremiah: Golson still a raw project

It was the most points scored against Notre Dame since Miami (Fla.) beat the Irish 58-7 in the 1985 regular-season finale, the last game for Gerry Faust as the Irish's coach.

The first pick-six Saturday gave ninth-ranked Arizona State a 24-3 lead early in the second quarter; the second gave the Sun Devils a 48-31 advantage with 3:41 left in the game and sealed Arizona State's victory.

Golson was 22-of-41, with the completions going to 10 different receivers, and averaged 20.3 yards per completion. He had 11 completions of at least 15 yards, and nine of those came in the second half. The Irish had three receivers with at least 85 receiving yards.

Both of Notre Dame's losses have come on the road to top-10 teams; the other loss was to Florida State.

» Auburn's playoff hopes likely dashed in wild finish

Arizona State quarterback Taylor Kelly threw three TD passes and tailback D.J. Foster ran for 120 yards to keep the Sun Devils (8-1) alive in the playoff hunt. The Sun Devils, who are alone in first place in the Pac-12 South, play Oregon State and Washington State in the next two weeks, then finish the regular season at archrival Arizona on Nov. 28. Arizona State has won five in a row since losing to UCLA on Sept. 25.

Sun Devils sophomore Lloyd Carrington (6-1, 192) had a big game, finishing with eight tackles, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE