Everett Golson returns to Notre Dame to throw at pro day

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley -- 6-5 5/8, 319 -- did the short shuttle in 4.68 seconds and the three-cone in 7.96 seconds. He also had 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Stanley had a lights-out workout, showing that he can definitely play left tackle. The offensive line coaches in attendance worked Stanley and Martin very hard, and the two hung in there until the very end of the drills.