Everett Golson returns to Notre Dame to throw at pro day

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were on hand for Notre Dame's pro day on Thursday. That strong contingent of team reps included Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Mularkey, Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Jim Caldwell, as well as offensive line coaches from the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.
There were 17 Fighting Irish players who worked out indoors and on FieldTurf.
Former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) -- who had transferred to Florida State for the 2015 season -- was back in South Bend to work out at Notre Dame's pro day, and threw passes to prospects in drills. Golson looked good throwing the ball, displaying good arm strength. Golson also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-6 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.34 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.25 seconds.
Offensive guard Nick Martin -- 6-4 1/4, 298 -- had a good pro-day workout. This is a real tough, hard-nosed guy.
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley -- 6-5 5/8, 319 -- did the short shuttle in 4.68 seconds and the three-cone in 7.96 seconds. He also had 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Stanley had a lights-out workout, showing that he can definitely play left tackle. The offensive line coaches in attendance worked Stanley and Martin very hard, and the two hung in there until the very end of the drills.
Running back C.J. Prosise -- 6-0 7/8, 219 -- did the short shuttle in 4.48 seconds and the three-cone in 7.32 seconds. Prosise, who is a former wide receiver, is not a natural catcher of the football, but caught the ball well at the pro day.
Wide receiver Chris Brown -- 6-2, 193 -- ran the 40 in 4.47 and 4.49 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone in 7.39 seconds. He had a very good workout.
Wide receiver Will Fuller -- 6-0 3/8, 192 -- had a good day, catching the ball really well in his positional workout.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day -- 6-0 5/8, 296 -- performed 26 reps on the bench press. Quickness is his main forte.
Defensive end Romeo Okwara -- 6-4 3/4, 268 -- stood on all of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Okwara entered Notre Dame when he was 16 years old and is now just 20. He moves well, and obviously has a lot of room for improvement ahead of him because of his age.
Cornerback KeiVarae Russell -- 5-11 1/4, 194 -- ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds, and then stopped his workout due to a hamstring issue. He was able to do the short shuttle (4.09 seconds), three-cone (6.89 seconds), vertical (38 1/2 inches) and broad jump (11-2).
Safety Elijah Shumate -- 6-0, 213 -- did the short shuttle in 4.26 seconds and the three-cone in 7.03 seconds. He had a nice workout.
Linebacker Jaylon Smith -- 6-2 1/4, 235 -- was up 12 pounds from his weigh-in at the combine. He played at 242 during the season. Due to his knee injury, Smith was only able to do the bench press, on which he did 24 reps.