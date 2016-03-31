Everett Golson returns to Notre Dame to throw at pro day

Published: Mar 31, 2016 at 11:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were on hand for Notre Dame's pro day on Thursday. That strong contingent of team reps included Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Mularkey, Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Jim Caldwell, as well as offensive line coaches from the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

There were 17 Fighting Irish players who worked out indoors and on FieldTurf.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) -- who had transferred to Florida State for the 2015 season -- was back in South Bend to work out at Notre Dame's pro day, and threw passes to prospects in drills. Golson looked good throwing the ball, displaying good arm strength. Golson also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 32-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-6 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.34 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.25 seconds.

Offensive guard Nick Martin -- 6-4 1/4, 298 -- had a good pro-day workout. This is a real tough, hard-nosed guy.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley -- 6-5 5/8, 319 -- did the short shuttle in 4.68 seconds and the three-cone in 7.96 seconds. He also had 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Stanley had a lights-out workout, showing that he can definitely play left tackle. The offensive line coaches in attendance worked Stanley and Martin very hard, and the two hung in there until the very end of the drills.

Running back C.J. Prosise -- 6-0 7/8, 219 -- did the short shuttle in 4.48 seconds and the three-cone in 7.32 seconds. Prosise, who is a former wide receiver, is not a natural catcher of the football, but caught the ball well at the pro day.

Wide receiver Chris Brown -- 6-2, 193 -- ran the 40 in 4.47 and 4.49 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.31 seconds and the three-cone in 7.39 seconds. He had a very good workout.

Wide receiver Will Fuller -- 6-0 3/8, 192 -- had a good day, catching the ball really well in his positional workout.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day -- 6-0 5/8, 296 -- performed 26 reps on the bench press. Quickness is his main forte.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara -- 6-4 3/4, 268 -- stood on all of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Okwara entered Notre Dame when he was 16 years old and is now just 20. He moves well, and obviously has a lot of room for improvement ahead of him because of his age.

Cornerback KeiVarae Russell -- 5-11 1/4, 194 -- ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds, and then stopped his workout due to a hamstring issue. He was able to do the short shuttle (4.09 seconds), three-cone (6.89 seconds), vertical (38 1/2 inches) and broad jump (11-2).

Safety Elijah Shumate -- 6-0, 213 -- did the short shuttle in 4.26 seconds and the three-cone in 7.03 seconds. He had a nice workout.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith -- 6-2 1/4, 235 -- was up 12 pounds from his weigh-in at the combine. He played at 242 during the season. Due to his knee injury, Smith was only able to do the bench press, on which he did 24 reps.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE