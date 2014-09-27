Everett Golson has big numbers, including turnovers, vs. Orange

Published: Sep 27, 2014 at 05:19 PM
Everett-Golson-tos-092714.jpg

Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson had an uneven Saturday night in the Irish's 31-15 victory over Syracuse.

On the one hand, he threw for a career-high 362 yards and four TDs, and at one point completed 25 consecutive passes -- one shy of the FBS record. In addition, he guided the Irish (4-0) to another 30-point outing; the last time Notre Dame had scored at least 30 points in each of its first four games was in 1943, when the Irish won the national title.

Then again, Golson -- who had been turnover-free this season -- threw two interceptions and also lost two fumbles. Notre Dame committed five turnovers overall, and the Irish allowed Syracuse to stay in the game, though the Orange never really challenged for the lead after the first quarter. One of Golson's picks was returned for a TD by Syracuse free safety Durell Eskridge.

Golson finished 32-of-39 (82.1 completion percentage), setting a career-high in completions; the 39 attempts were three off his career high, which was set in a 29-26 overtime win over Pitt in 2012. He attempted 40 passes in the Irish's most recent game, Sept. 13 against Purdue.

His completions streak started early in the second quarter and ended midway through the fourth quarter. Two of his TD passes came during the streak.

Two Irish wide receivers also set career highs. Sophomore Will Fuller had six catches for a career-high 119 yards; he also had two TD receptions. And sophomore Corey Robinson -- the son of NBA Hall-of- Famer David Robinson -- had career highs in receptions (eight) and yards (91); he had one TD catch.

Next week, the competition ramps up for the Irish, who had beaten Rice, Michigan and Purdue before dispatching Syracuse. The Irish play host to Stanford next week; the Cardinal (3-1) has allowed 26 total points.

The FBS record for consecutive completions in a game is 26, by East Carolina's Dominique Davis in 2011 against Navy. Davis hit all 26 of his first-half attempts, breaking the single-game consecutive completions mark of 23 held by Tennessee's Tee Martin in 1998 and tied by California's Aaron Rodgers in 2004.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW