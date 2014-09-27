Everett Golson has big numbers, including turnovers, vs. Orange

Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson had an uneven Saturday night in the Irish's 31-15 victory over Syracuse.
On the one hand, he threw for a career-high 362 yards and four TDs, and at one point completed 25 consecutive passes -- one shy of the FBS record. In addition, he guided the Irish (4-0) to another 30-point outing; the last time Notre Dame had scored at least 30 points in each of its first four games was in 1943, when the Irish won the national title.
Then again, Golson -- who had been turnover-free this season -- threw two interceptions and also lost two fumbles. Notre Dame committed five turnovers overall, and the Irish allowed Syracuse to stay in the game, though the Orange never really challenged for the lead after the first quarter. One of Golson's picks was returned for a TD by Syracuse free safety Durell Eskridge.
Golson finished 32-of-39 (82.1 completion percentage), setting a career-high in completions; the 39 attempts were three off his career high, which was set in a 29-26 overtime win over Pitt in 2012. He attempted 40 passes in the Irish's most recent game, Sept. 13 against Purdue.
His completions streak started early in the second quarter and ended midway through the fourth quarter. Two of his TD passes came during the streak.
Two Irish wide receivers also set career highs. Sophomore Will Fuller had six catches for a career-high 119 yards; he also had two TD receptions. And sophomore Corey Robinson -- the son of NBA Hall-of- Famer David Robinson -- had career highs in receptions (eight) and yards (91); he had one TD catch.
Next week, the competition ramps up for the Irish, who had beaten Rice, Michigan and Purdue before dispatching Syracuse. The Irish play host to Stanford next week; the Cardinal (3-1) has allowed 26 total points.
The FBS record for consecutive completions in a game is 26, by East Carolina's Dominique Davis in 2011 against Navy. Davis hit all 26 of his first-half attempts, breaking the single-game consecutive completions mark of 23 held by Tennessee's Tee Martin in 1998 and tied by California's Aaron Rodgers in 2004.
