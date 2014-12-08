Everett Golson fighting to keep job, applying for draft feedback

Kelly said he already had talked with both quarterbacks and the goal was to go into bowl practices "with a mindset of getting Everett and Malik both an opportunity to show what they're made of and how they're going to compete and allow us to have the opportunity for them to both grow, but at the same time, see what competition looks like from that standpoint -- true competition. Because, obviously, this was not a competitive situation during the year. Malik was the backup, and I think I made that pretty clear."