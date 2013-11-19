Everett Golson applies for re-admission to Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson, who was suspended from school for the fall semester, has applied for re-admission to the school, Irish coach Brian Kelly said during his weekly news conference Tuesday.
Week 12: Things we learned
From Auburn's miraculous victory over Georgia to Jordan Matthews' continued assault on SEC defenses, here are the lessons we learned in Week 12 of college football. More ...
The school's admissions department is expected to rule on his application by mid-December, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday afternoon. If Golson is re-admitted, he would be eligible to practice with the team -- but not play -- during its bowl preparation.
Golson was suspended in May for a violation of the student honor code, and he told Sports Illustrated he cheated on a test. Golson spent part of this season working out with quarterback coach George Whitfield Jr. in California.
Golson started 11 games in 2012 and guided Notre Dame to the BCS national championship game, where it lost to Alabama. Golson threw for 2,405 yards and 12 TDs and also rushed for 298 yards and six scores.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.