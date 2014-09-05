Evaluator reveals what he wants to see from Mariota vs. MSU

Translation: Michigan State's defense should be the toughest the Ducks face all season, and as such, review of Mariota's film from the game should carry more weight with NFL scouts than his play against lesser competition. Wyoming just won't provide the same look when the Cowboys meet the Ducks next week. Two of the prime Michigan State talents that will be looking to make Mariota's film a bad one are defensive end Shilique Calhoun and safety Kurtis Drummond. In fact, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks ranks Mariota vs. the Michigan State secondary as the most intriguing matchup of Week 2.