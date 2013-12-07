ESPN's David Pollack, Alabama PK Cade Foster at odds

After catching enough grief, and even some threats, on his Twitter account for three failed field-goal attempts in Alabama's Iron Bowl loss to Auburn last week, Crimson Tide kicker Cade Foster temporarily shut down his account. But when ESPN analyst David Pollack took a poke at Alabama's Iron Bowl kicking woes on Friday, the senior wasn't going to take it quietly.
Tweeted Pollack, during the MAC Championship Game:
Responded Foster:
Pollack starred as a defensive lineman at Georgia, and later had a brief career with the Cincinnati Bengals that was cut short by injury. It didn't take long for the two biggest leadership figures in the Crimson Tide locker room -- quarterback AJ McCarron and linebacker C.J. Mosley -- to weigh in:
For all the hand-wringing from the Alabama camp about Foster's troubles last weekend, the Crimson Tide has plenty of directions to point a finger of blame other than its kicker. Among them, a defense that allowed nearly 300 rushing yards, a dropped touchdown pass, and a mental error in the secondary that made for Auburn's easy game-tying touchdown pass in the final minute.