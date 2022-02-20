Around the NFL

Eric Weddle to coach high school football at Rancho Bernando in San Diego after second NFL retirement

Published: Feb 20, 2022 at 08:45 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Eric Weddle is not staying re-retired for long.

Less than a week removed from winning his first Super Bowl title, the Los Angeles Rams safety has found his next venture. Weddle will be the head football coach at Rancho Bernando High School in San Diego following the 2022 season, the school announced on its Facebook page.

"Eric will be joining the Bronco family this season to learn the BLUE in, BLUE out culture," the school wrote. "Coach (Tristan) McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years. LET'S BE GREAT!!"

Weddle just can't stay away from football for long.

The 37-year-old safety retired from the NFL after the 2019 season, only to be coaxed off the couch last month by the Los Angeles Rams, who were in need of help in the defensive backfield. Weddle returned to L.A., where he had played in 2019, for the playoff run and played 192 defensive snaps in the Rams' four postseason games, including all 61 in their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, even with a torn pec.

A longtime San Diegan and former Chargers stalwart, he'll now return to football (again) later this year in his adopted home, only in a different capacity.

