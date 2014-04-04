Eric Ebron's best NFL fits include Buffalo Bills, New York Giants

Dennis Pitta's new long-term contract and the addition of Owen Daniels on Thursday would appear to take the Ravens out of the tight end market in May, but coordinator Gary Kubiak is a big fan of running multiple-tight end formations. He masterfully used a variety of "12" personnel packages (one running back, two tight ends and two receivers) in Houston to direct a high-powered offense; he certainly will attempt to exploit the vulnerable areas between the hashes in his new role to help Joe Flacco become a more efficient playmaker from the pocket. With Ebron's athleticism and skills providing Kubiak with the flexibility to use an array of formations from "12" personnel, the Ravens would create all kinds of headaches for opposing defensive coordinators attempting to match up with base or nickel packages. More importantly, Ebron's presence on the perimeter would give Flacco the big-bodied playmaker that he lost when Anquan Boldin was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.