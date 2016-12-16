Eric Berry's award-worthy season; Raiders, Chargers update

Berry probably would have even better numbers if the Chiefs used him as they had when Reid first arrived in 2013. Back then, Berry played closer to the line of scrimmage and impacted games more as a run defender. However, Reid and Sutton eventually decided that they needed more speed on the back end of their defense, which led to Berry operating more as a centerfielder over the last three seasons. It's a role that hasn't prevented him from being a leader on the defense, as he notably elevated his performance when the Chiefs were without Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston, who didn't take the field until Week 11.