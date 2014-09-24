Emmitt Smith apologizes to Florida, Jeff Driskel for tweet

Florida fans everywhere are frustrated at their team's ability to play football right now, a fact underscored by a dreadful performance in Tuscaloosa during a 42-21 loss to Alabama.
One of the program's most famous alums, former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, took his issues with the team public on Twitter last Saturday by calling out starting quarterback Jeff Driskel and lobbying for him to be benched.
Smith has apparently calmed down and apologized to Gators head coach Will Muschamp.
"Emmitt called to apologize, to me, to Jeff Driskel and our football team," Muschamp said Wednesday, according to GatorBait. "He was frustrated. He wants us to win. He wants us to be successful. He's a great Gator. Everybody's entitled to their opinion. And I appreciate Emmitt calling and saying the things he said, I really do. He's a class individual, and he's about all the right things."
Smith starred for the Gators between 1987 and 1989 and later became the NFL's all-time leading rusher during a 15-year professional career that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Driskel went 9-for-28 with just 93 yards passing, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Crimson Tide. It was the second straight game in which the redshirt junior struggled to manage the offense.
"He's frustrated. He needs to play better, that's the bottom line," Muschamp said about his quarterback. "There's no question he pressed and forced some throws into some coverage. Needs to take the checkdown in those situations, especially when it's third and long. But he knows he needs to play better and he will."
Florida is on a bye this week and will travel to Tennessee on October 4th for their next game.
Hopefully for Driskel and the Gators they'll perform a little better on offense next week, and make this season a little less frustrating for at least one Pro Football Hall of Famer.