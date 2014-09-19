Eleven things you need to know about Week 4 in college football

Published: Sep 19, 2014 at 07:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney downplayed the impact of FSU quarterback Jameis Winston's then-half-game suspension on the College Football 24/7 Podcast this week, but nobody -- Seminoles fans least of all -- will downplay the defending Heisman Trophy winner's absence Saturday if Clemson manages to upset host Florida State.

It was announced Friday night that Winston will be suspended for the entire game.

Make no mistake: the Tigers will be no pushover for FSU, and backup quarterback Sean Maguire might not be ready for a game he's been thrust into. Nevertheless, the defending national champions will turn to Maguire for Saturday's game. Look for FSU's play calling to be conservative in hopes that its outstanding offensive line can generate enough of a rushing attack to keep Maguire in manageable situations.

Here are 10 more things you need to know about Week 4 action in college football on Saturday:

  1. Your undisputed head-to-head matchup de jour for Saturday, at least when it comes to seeing future pros square off, is Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper's date with Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. Reportedly, opposing quarterbacks have thrown to Hargreaves' man just nine times this season, resulting in more pass breakups (five) than receptions (two, for 16 yards). Cooper, meanwhile, leads the entire NCAA in catches (33). Something has to give (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

» Bucky's Best: Top matchups to watch in Week 4

  1. BYU has quietly put together a 3-0 record with a prolific quarterback in Taysom Hill, who is averaging 230 passing yards and 118 rushing yards per game. He might want to go to the air a little more on Saturday, though. He'll face a Virginia defense that ranks third in the ACC against the run (84 yards per game), and dead last in pass defense (269 yards per game). The Cavaliers have given it up through the air, but they can still get after the quarterback.
  1. A week after slaying Virginia Tech, AAC upstart East Carolina will try to go 2-0 for the year against the ACC in hosting North Carolina. But the Tar Heels won't be caught looking past ECU, not after the Pirates drummed UNC 55-31 last season. But who needs a stealth advantage when you're playing at home and with the confidence ECU is showing?
  1. Upset alert: Keep a watchful eye on Bowling Green's visit to Camp Randall, where the Wisconsin offense is still searching for its rhythm, and the Falcons, who average 50-plus points per game, have offensive rhythm in spades. The last thing the Big Ten needs is another black eye, but this one could be tight.

» Brandt: Top teams on upset alert this weekend

  1. Upset alert II: Mississippi State travels to LSU with a quarterback advantage in Dak Prescott, and a defensive line that has been dominant. Those two factors alone, working in concert, are at the root of many an upset. Prescott's place in the SEC quarterback pecking order will move up or down a few spots with this performance.
  1. Get the oxygen ready for the defenses in Oklahoma's road game at West Virginia. The Mountaineers are averaging 91 plays per game and amassed 108 against Maryland last week with a fast-paced offense. OU likes to play hurry-up offense, too, but has averaged just 70 plays per game. That average is almost sure to go up on Saturday.
  1. Three matchups that should be a lot of fun to watch: 1) Miami star linebacker Denzel Perryman tracking Nebraska running back Ameer Abdullah; 2) FSU left tackle Cameron Erving protecting an inexperienced Seminoles quarterback from the clutches of Clemson pass rusher Vic Beasley; 3) The left side of the LSU offensive line, tackle La'el Collins and guard Vadal Alexander, paving the way for the LSU rushing attack against Mississippi State linemen Preston Smith and Chris Jones, and linebacker Benardrick McKinney.
  1. Your Pac-12 points bonanza of the week: Oregon at Washington State. Cougars quarterback Connor Halliday has been right around 60 pass attempts per game this season, and Oregon's Marcus Mariota should light up this WSU defense with ease.

» Predictions for top 10 games of Week 4

  1. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is quickly becoming one of the most prolific freshman pass rushers the SEC has ever seen. He'll try to add to a sack total that ranks fourth in the NCAA against an SMU offensive line that has waved through 13 sacks in just two games. If there isn't any ice for the Gatorade at halftime, see if SMU quarterback Neal Burcham has it bagged up for his bumps and bruises.
  1. The sack watch continues for Nebraska defensive end Randy Gregory, still looking for his first quarterback conquest of the season. If this goes too much longer, Jadeveon Clowney's disappearing act from the sack column last season is bound to come up around Gregory.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW