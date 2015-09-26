Eleven things we learned during college football Week 4

Published: Sep 26, 2015 at 06:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Anthony-Zettel-TOS-150926

Just hours after losing his father, Terry, to cancer, Penn State defensive lineman Anthony Zettel turned in an inspired performance in the Nittany Lions' 37-21 win over San Diego State on Saturday.

Terry Zettel lost a 19-month battle with cancer at age 46 on Friday night, according to The York Daily Record.

Zettel (6-foot-4, 285 pounds), a senior who will be a top NFL draft prospect next year, led the team with seven tackles and made 2.5 tackles for loss, with an assisted sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein rated Zettel the No. 4 defensive lineman in college football before the season.

Here are 10 other things we learned in Week 4 of college football:

2. Train ride. LSU's Leonard Fournette is no more stoppable on artificial turf than he is on natural grass. Syracuse learned that in the Carrier Dome.

» Winners and losers of Week 4 in college football

3. Quarterback woes. Despite a 34-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama didn't exactly get the confidence builder it needed for quarterback Jake Coker. The fifth-year senior was inconsistent again, although his inexperienced wide receivers were inconsistent right along with him, accounting for several drops. Coker completed 17-of-31 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception, and took a pair of sacks. He'd better find his groove quickly -- Alabama visits unbeaten Georgia next week.

4. Skidding Vols. It's bad enough that Tennessee has lost 11 consecutive years to archrival Florida. But as ESPN.com's Chris Low notes, the Volunteers' performance since 2009 against its top three rivals is even more disturbing: a 1-21 mark against Florida, Georgia and Alabama. On Saturday, the latest Tennessee loss came in the form of a heartbreaker. UT coach Butch Jones has recruited exceptionally well, but if his teams don't stop finding ways to lose, he might never get to see those recruits mature.

5. Spurrier spin. South Carolina's 31-14 win over UCF might look OK in the box score, but it doesn't bode well for Steve Spurrier's team that one of the worst teams in college football took a 14-8 lead into the half on the Gamecocks' home field. South Carolina is already 0-2 in SEC play, and nothing about Saturday's game suggests it will crack the win column against two-time defending SEC East champ Missouri next week. Spurrier has taken the Gamecocks' program to new heights in his tenure there, but sooner or later, South Carolina fans will be quicker to forget that than remember it.

6. Make a tackle. Offensive outputs around teams in the Top 25 were out of control Saturday. A few point totals, just among ranked teams: Baylor 70, Notre Dame 62, Utah 62, UCLA 56, TCU 55.

7. Pitch and catch. TCU QB Trevone Boykin and WR Josh Doctson made it look easy against Texas Tech on Saturday as Doctson pulled in 18 catches for 267 yards and 3 TDs. But that doesn't mean the win was easy.

8. Upset averted. Less than four minutes from an upset of Texas A&M that would have pulled the stinger out of Arkansas' disastrous September, coach Bret Bielema watched his 2015 sink deeper into the abyss in a 28-21 overtime loss to the Aggies. Up 21-13 and one first down away from game-clinching field goal range, Arkansas couldn't finish the game and Texas A&M stormed back for a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion to force overtime. Bielema luck is no luck.

9. Roadkills. Things are looking a bit lopsided in the Pac-12. Three key matchups Saturday proved to be routs, and all three hammers were dropped by the visitor. UCLA dumped host Arizona 56-30 in a game that was put away by the half. Utah drummed Oregon 62-20 in Eugene and Southern Cal handled host Arizona State 42-14. Raise your hand if you foresaw Cal, Utah and UCLA as the league's only unbeatens just a month into the season.

10. Every loss is big in Texas. The Longhorns found a way to lose another close one, this time 30-27 to Oklahoma State. Freshman punter Michael Dickson mishandled a punt snap and scrambled to get off a desperation punt that netted just 10 yards. OSU then kicked a game-winning field goal with six seconds left. The Longhorns fell to 1-3, and allowed the Cowboys to become the first team to beat Texas in Austin four consecutive times.

11. Sitting out. If it seemed like a quiet Saturday in the ACC, that's because three of the league's four undefeated teams -- FSU, Clemson and Miami -- were idle.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW