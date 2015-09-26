Eleven things we learned during college football Week 4

5. Spurrier spin. South Carolina's 31-14 win over UCF might look OK in the box score, but it doesn't bode well for Steve Spurrier's team that one of the worst teams in college football took a 14-8 lead into the half on the Gamecocks' home field. South Carolina is already 0-2 in SEC play, and nothing about Saturday's game suggests it will crack the win column against two-time defending SEC East champ Missouri next week. Spurrier has taken the Gamecocks' program to new heights in his tenure there, but sooner or later, South Carolina fans will be quicker to forget that than remember it.