Eight things you need to know from Thursday's CFB camps

Published: Aug 21, 2014 at 11:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Muschamp-Will-140821-TOS.jpg

If Florida fans aren't yet ready to forgive coach Will Muschamp for a 4-8 season last year, they should probably get comfortable with the grudge. UF Athletic Director Jeremy Foley gave Muschamp a vote of confidence in a Thursday appearance on the SEC Network.

"I think he'll be our coach for a long, long time," Foley said.

Muschamp will look to rebound this fall with the benefit of an experienced quarterback in Jeff Driskel, and better injury luck than the snake-bitten Gators had last year. If things don't go well again, patience in Gainesville will be as thin as its been since Ron Zook was roaming the home sideline in the Swamp.

Here are seven other things you should know from college football preseason camps on Thursday:

  1. Georgia linebacker Ramik Wilson's 133 tackles last year bought him plenty of preseason accolades for 2014, but apparently, those didn't buy him his starting job back. Coach Mark Richt doesn't get frustrated often, but his tone on this subject doesn't sound good for his star senior.
  1. Kansas linebacker Ben Heeney, the Jayhawks' best player and a potential All-Big 12 selection, will throw out the first pitch at the Kansas City Royals' game against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 31. The Jayhawks don't open the season until Sept. 6, against FCS foe Southeast Missouri State. Not to be mean or anything, but it might be the last time Heeney hears cheers from a home crowd all season.
  1. Is Justin Hardy an NFL draft sleeper? Judging by media and mock draft attention, most definitely. Judging by production? Absolutely not. Two of his assistant coaches have recently raved about the East Carolina wide receiver, including one who calls him a "definite first-round pick."
  1. Clemson offensive tackle Shaq Anthony will transfer, coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday. That opens the door for Joe Gore to take over at the right tackle position, according to The Post and Courier, as the Tigers prepare for a season opener against Georgia.

» Viewer's guide: Must-see college football games for 2014

  1. South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier suggested a rib injury could prevent star running back Mike Davis from starting the season opener against Texas A&M next Thursday night. But Davis shrugged off the notion via Twitter. Given the swiss cheese defense TAMU is expected to field this year, it's not a game Davis would want to miss.
  1. Michigan State closed the season last year as one of the hottest teams in the country, knocking off Ohio State and Stanford in its final two games. Charged with leading the continuation of that rise will be defensive end Shilique Calhoun, safety Kurtis Drummond, and guard Travis Jackson, who have been named the Spartans' captains. Calhoun commemorated the election here.
  1. New USC coach Steve Sarkisian took a long-enough break from football Thursday to nod in the direction of another group of Trojans who are also in training camp: USC's official dance team. Tough job, coach, but somebody has to do it:

