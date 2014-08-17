 Skip to main content
Advertising

Eight things you need to know from Sunday's CFB fall camps

Published: Aug 17, 2014 at 11:15 AM
Jimbo Fisher-140114-TOS.jpg

When the biggest "news" in college football is about who is No. 1 in a preseason poll -- remember, preseason polls really don't mean anything, especially when it's the first season of a four-team playoff -- it's obvious it wasn't really a newsy day.

That was the case Sunday as defending national champion Florida state was the runaway selection as the top team in The Associated Press' preseason media poll.

FSU received 57 of the 60 first-place votes; Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma -- which are ranked second through fourth, respectively -- each got one first-place vote. No AP preseason No. 1 has won the national title since USC in 2004.

FSU coach Jimbo Fisher couldn't have been that surprised.

"We're the second-winningest team in the country the last four years, the winningest team the last two years and have had the most NFL players," Fisher told the AP. "We've recruited well, too. Recruited a lot of great young players we've been able to mentor and develop as we go, so we're very comfortable with the guys who are replacing the guys that left."

FSU was 11th in the AP's preseason poll last season. Auburn, the team the Seminoles beat in the BCS national championship game, was unranked.

Here are seven other things to know about college football from Sunday:

  1. Former Ohio State RB Maurice Clarett spoke to Notre Dame players on Sunday, presumably to tell them to enjoy the ride and to stay on task. Irish freshman WR Justin Brent obviously is a fan:
  1. Running back Joe Bergeron, who was dismissed at Texas last month, has resurfaced at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. Bergeron is a physical runner who would've played this fall with the Longhorns, and he should have success in Division II. Whether it will be enough to garner the attention of NFL scouts is another matter.
  1. Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer expects to have a starting quarterback selected soon. Truth be told, the same Hokies fans who were upset with former starting QB Logan Thomas very well could be pining for him relatively quickly during the season.
  1. Iowa should have a punishing ground attack this fall, but news that projected starting FB Adam Cox will miss the season with a knee injury still hurts. Cox (5-11, 230), a junior, is a former walk-on who started three times last season and played in all 13 games. Besides being a tough blocker, he had some receiving ability, too.
  1. Appalachian State is new to the FBS ranks this season, and it's never good when a FBS newcomer loses perhaps its best offensive player. That's the case with the Mountaineers, who will be without starting TB Marcus Cox -- who ran for 1,250 yards and 15 TDs last season as a true freshman -- for at least two games because of a knee injury. App State opens at Michigan, and its chances for a second monumental upset over the Wolverines took a big hit with Cox's injury.
  1. Auburn seems likely to be without starting "star" Robenson Therezie for at least a few games because of what coach Gus Malzahn termed "eligibility issues." Given that this isn't exactly a world-beating defense to begin with means any long-term absence by Therezie really hurts.
  1. James Madison players received a pep talk from perhaps the most famous alum in school history Sunday when former NFL defensive end Charles Haley -- the possessor of five Super Bowl rings -- dropped by. James Madison, a FCS school, is coached by Everett Withers, who is in his first season with the Dukes after serving as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State the past two seasons.

James Madison opens the season Aug. 30 at Maryland.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 