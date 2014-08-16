Eight things you need to know from Saturday's CFB fall camps

This, of course, isn't at all what was expected after Coker drew crazy-high praise from his former coaching staff at Florida State, including head coach Jimbo Fisher. Although a senior, Sims hasn't gotten much in the way of game experience while sitting behind former Tide star and Cincinnati Bengals rookie AJ McCarron. But while taking the starting job was thought to be easy work for Coker, Sims is proving to be much more formidable competition. Saban said both got equal reps with the first team on Saturday. For the second consecutive week, Saban didn't release statistics for either passer from scrimmage work that is closed to both public and media.