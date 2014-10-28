Eight things we learned from College Football Playoff rankings

"It's not head-to-head alone," Long said several times Tuesday on both ESPN and at his news conference later. That's notable, and we saw a handful of examples, including Oregon seven spots ahead of Arizona and TCU six spots above Baylor. Yes, it's still early in the season, but it seems as though just because one team lost to another, it doesn't mean there isn't time for that team to do enough to eventually be ranked ahead later. File that away for when the numerous one-loss teams turn into a ton of two-loss teams in the coming weeks.