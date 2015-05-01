Eight surprises from Day 2 of 2015 NFL Draft

1. Tumble finally ends. Perhaps the top pass rusher in the draft, Nebraska's Randy Gregory, tumbled all the way to No. 60 overall, where the Dallas Cowboys ended his slide. It was certainly no surprise that he slipped after a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine, but this wasn't a slip -- this was a free fall. And leave it to Jerry Jones to catch him. Gregory admitted Friday morning that he expected to be picked in the first round despite the concerns over his drug use, which also included at least two failed tests at Nebraska. Still, few expected him to come within three picks of falling to Round 3.