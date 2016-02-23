Eight questions for prospects we want answered at NFL Combine

The former Michigan State quarterback is likely to be asked more about character than quarterbacking by NFL clubs, but has this narrative run past the reality? From his teammates' choice not to elect him captain to his apparent snub of Ohio State legend Archie Griffin in accepting the MVP trophy for the Big Ten title game, the narrative on Cook as a draft prospect has slipped away from his on-field play. His decision not to compete in the Senior Bowl, also under question, was his first chance to begin changing that narrative. The combine will be his second. Multiple Spartans teammates have rushed to Cook's defense amid the criticism. How will scouts feel about Cook at the end of his week in Indy?