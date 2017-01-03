Eight NFL teams that need to draft a QB in 2017

First-round position: Nos. 1 and 12

Analysis: The Browns own two first-round selections in the upcoming draft, including the first overall pick. They selected Cody Kessler in the third round last spring and also added Robert Griffin III in free agency, but I don't think that will deter them from adding another QB early in the 2017 draft. Kessler showed some positive signs in his play this fall, but I thought it spoke volumes about their opinion of him when they inserted RG3 into the lineup at the end of the season. Griffin played well in the final game against the Steelers' backups, but I don't view him as the long-term solution at the position.