Eddie Vanderdoes cleared to play immediately for UCLA

Recent history in the cross-town rivalry between UCLA and USC suggests the pendulum is moving back in the Bruins' favor. They won eight in a row from 1991-98, only to see the Trojans take possession of the Victory Bell for 12 of the next 13 seasons. But after last year's 38-28 victory, momentum is again in UCLA's favor, demonstrated again with freshman defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes being declared immediately eligible.