Eddie Vanderdoes cleared to play immediately for UCLA

Recent history in the cross-town rivalry between UCLA and USC suggests the pendulum is moving back in the Bruins' favor. They won eight in a row from 1991-98, only to see the Trojans take possession of the Victory Bell for 12 of the next 13 seasons. But after last year's 38-28 victory, momentum is again in UCLA's favor, demonstrated again with freshman defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes being declared immediately eligible.
Vanderdoes originally committed to USC before backing off that pledge and signing a binding letter of intent with Notre Dame. In June, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound five-star recruit announced he would instead attend UCLA, citing a desire to be closer to his ailing grandmother. The Irish refused to release Vanderdoes, which would have kept him from playing this season and losing one year of eligibility had he not won his appeal.
Vanderdoes gives UCLA another option on the defensive line, where the status of projected starting end Owamagbe Odighizuwa is uncertain as he recovers from hip surgery.
Contrast that with USC, where embattled head coach Lane Kiffin announced that practices will be closed to the media during the season, breaking with the long-standing tradition of open practices enacted by Pete Carroll.
Reporters and fans will be able to attend fall camp, which opens Saturday, though anyone without a credential must watch from the baseball stadium next to the practice field. UCLA's camp is also open to the public, provided they are willing to deal with triple-digit temperatures in San Bernardino.