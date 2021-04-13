Around the NFL

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

Published: Apr 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs.

Eddie George was officially hired Tuesday as the head coach of Tennessee State.

George is replacing Ron Reed, who had been with the Tigers since 2010 before the school parted ways with him Monday. Tennessee State, an HBCU, hasn't made the FCS playoffs since 2013 and just wrapped up a 2-5 season.

George played his college ball at Ohio State, the flagship football program of the Big Ten Conference, but will now take his talents to the Ohio Valley Conference.

The former Titans great has no coaching experience, but he isn't the first former NFL star to turn to FCS coaching with limited experience in recent years. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was hired as head coach of rival HBCU program and Southern Heritage Classic opponent Jackson State in September. Former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey was hired as the Northern Colorado head coach in December 2019.

George, who played for the Oilers/Titans franchise for eight seasons, spent seven years of his career in the state of Tennessee. One of the top RBs of his era, George took home NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, was voted to four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2000. His No. 27 was retired by the Titans in 2019.

Among the notable NFL players to come out of Tennessee State are Hall of Famers Richard Dent and Claude Humphrey, Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Anthony Pleasant and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

With George's leadership, Tennessee State will hope to produce some more.

Related Content

news

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players became the first groups to announce they won't attend voluntary offseason workouts. In a statement sent from the NFLPA on Tuesday, players from both teams said they would skip offseason workouts until the COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled. The Buccaneers later followed suit.
news

Tyler Lockett: Seahawks need to be open to adjusting, 'not act like we know everything' in 2021

The Seahawks learned plenty from their 2020 season, which began with a hot start but fizzled by the time the season turned to winter. With a new offensive coordinator now in the mix, they're out to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes.
news

Rob Gronkowski believes Julian Edelman 'has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer'

Julian Edelman announced on Monday that he is calling it a career after 12 seasons. Rob Gronkowski, one of Edelman's most outspoken former teammates, wasted little in making two grand declarations regarding the Super LIII MVP's future.
news

NFL: Team employees who refuse vaccination without 'bona fide' reason barred from restricted areas

In a Tuesday memo, the league informed clubs their Tier 1 and 2 employees (excluding players) "should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so."
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara to host hour-long COVID-19 vaccination special

Seahawks star QB ﻿Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara,﻿ will be front-and-center in the effort to educate the country on the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Roundup: Washington signs Sammis Reyes from International Player Pathway Program

The Washington Football Team signed former Tulane basketball player and International Player Pathway Program talent ﻿Sammis Reyes﻿ on Tuesday, just weeks after he impressed scouts as a pass-catcher at Florida's pro day.
news

Cardinals agree to terms with RB James Conner on one-year deal

James Conner has a new home. The former Steelers Pro Bowl running back agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: Atlanta in prime position to 'stack good quarterbacks'

In an interview with the team's website, Terry Fontenot noted that seeing the rookie QBs throw in person is vital to evaluate for Atlanta's present and future and to how the Falcons will make their decision with the No. 4 overall pick.
news

Bruce Arians 'wouldn't be against' Buccaneers drafting a QB 

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said that even with Tom Brady planning to play several more seasons in Tampa, the team could very well decide drafting a QB is the best move with the 32nd overall pick.
news

Josh Allen to Trey Lance: Ignore the doubters, 'let your game do the talking'

When Bills star QB Josh Allen, who was questioned about his lack of competition coming out of Wyoming, hears similar things being said about North Dakota State's Trey Lance, Allen has a message.
news

Free-agent DT Gerald McCoy has no plans to retire: 'I can play this game at a high level'

Gerald McCoy's 2020 season was cut short before it began after an untimely quad injury, but the 33-year-old wants to show his perseverance as he rehabs and waits for the next opportunity.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW