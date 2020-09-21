Deion Sanders introduced as football coach of Jackson State University

Prime Time has hit Mississippi.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was introduced as the new Jackson State football coach Monday, with a ceremony that fittingly involved a marching band and motorcade. It is the 53-year-old Sanders' first coaching foray at the college level.

"I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University," Sanders said in a school statement Monday. "It's my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general."

After a decorated playing career that landed him in Canton and included nine years in the Major Leagues, the former NFL Network analyst has been coaching high school football in Texas for much of the past decade. He's currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School, a role he'll relinquish after the fall as Jackson State prepares for a spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.