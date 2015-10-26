Ed Reed says he'll listen if Miami calls about head-coaching job

"The NBA did it with Jason Kidd. I even thought about it. They can put my name in the mix for a coaching job or something like that. It seems like the partnership between players and coaches, the head coach's job is to manage everybody, manage the game, and help the offensive and defensive coordinators make the best decisions. And they help him do the same thing," Reed said. "I haven't received a call from a 305 (area code) number. I would definitely listen, would go and talk and want to know what they're looking to do. I would entertain it. I'm at a different place in my life right now, working out, training, coaching from afar, helping guys out, high school, college and pro alike. I definitely would entertain it."