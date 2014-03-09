Ebron 'not afraid' to join Falcons as Tony Gonzalez replacement

The Falcons do have a hole to fill at tight end following Gonzalez's retirement, and Ebron is a rare talent. But it's going to be difficult to utilize their weapons in the passing game to the fullest if the protection for Ryan doesn't improve -- he was sacked a career-high 44 times last season (third-most in the league). Atlanta's run blocking will have to be a lot better, as well, after the rushing offense ranked last in the league in 2013. Put the two together, and it's easy to see why offensive tackle is considered a higher priority than tight end for Atlanta.