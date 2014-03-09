Ebron 'not afraid' to join Falcons as Tony Gonzalez replacement

Published: Mar 09, 2014 at 09:54 AM

It's well established that North Carolina's Eric Ebron, considered the top tight end in this year's draft, isn't short on confidence. So, it wasn't a surprise to see him say he's "not afraid" of a chance to replace surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Asked about the possibility of succeeding Gonzalez in Atlanta, Ebron told SportingNews.com "I wouldn't be mad. I've been there a few times; it's a great place. I would love to play for the Falcons. Julio Jones, Roddy White and Matt Ryan -- I would love to play with those guys. Those are big shoes to fill, which I'm not afraid of. I can't walk into the league expecting to be Tony G. I'm just going to compete as hard as I can as myself."

The bigger surprise would be if the Falcons decided to give him that opportunity when they're on the clock with the sixth overall pick in the draft. Mock drafts from NFL Media analysts have Atlanta filling a need at offensive tackle with pick No. 6 and Ebron coming off the board as early as No. 9 to the Bills and as late as No. 20 to the Cardinals.

The Falcons do have a hole to fill at tight end following Gonzalez's retirement, and Ebron is a rare talent. But it's going to be difficult to utilize their weapons in the passing game to the fullest if the protection for Ryan doesn't improve -- he was sacked a career-high 44 times last season (third-most in the league). Atlanta's run blocking will have to be a lot better, as well, after the rushing offense ranked last in the league in 2013. Put the two together, and it's easy to see why offensive tackle is considered a higher priority than tight end for Atlanta.

If Ebron is picked by Atlanta or another team drafting in the top 10, he would be first tight end to go that early since Vernon Davis was picked sixth overall in 2006. Interestingly enough, Davis is the tight end Ebron compares himself to most frequently. He was asked about that, too, in his interivew with SportingNews.com.

I appreciate the attention he gets," Ebron said of Davis. "For offenses to succeed in the NFL, you have to spread the field and throw the ball. Vernon, he's so fast, you have to account for him, and he opens it up for all the other receivers. If you're not covering him the way you're supposed to, he creates a mismatch that's an easy completion."

Ebron, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound playmaker who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.60 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine last month (second-fastest time among tight ends), should be creating plenty of mismatches at the next level. Just don't bank on him creating them next season as a member of the Falcons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW