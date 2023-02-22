Around the NFL

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'

Published: Feb 21, 2023 at 08:57 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

After one year in Philadelphia with quarterback Jalen Hurts, Eagles Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown realizes just how significant a contract extension is for the QB this offseason.

Thus, Brown didn't hesitate to express his devotion to Hurts or put a little more pressure on Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to get a deal done recently.

"You gotta pay, bro," Brown said on the Raw Room podcast. "I love Philly. What I'm about to say … You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go. So, you talk about pressure, Howie, get it done."

The podcast, which features NFL veterans Daren Bates and Jalen Collins, is largely conversational rather than an interview, and some of Brown's comments could be seen as somewhat jovial. Nonetheless, it's clear Brown believes the Eagles need to pay Hurts -- and if for some reason they don't, he'd be happy to follow Hurts elsewhere.

Related Links

It's unlikely it will come to that, though, as Roseman has made it clear locking up Hurts, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, on a second contract is his top priority of the offseason.

Still, Brown is stumping for Hurts after career-best seasons for the receiver and quarterback.

After he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brown embarked on a debut season in Philly that saw him post 88 receptions, 1,496 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. All of those numbers were career highs for Brown and his receiving yards were a single-season franchise record. Meanwhile, Hurts established himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, racking up 4,461 yards of offense and 35 total TDs (22 passing, 13 rushing).

"They gotta pay him," Brown said.

However, beyond the bravado, Brown seems confident a Hurts payday is eminent.

"They gonna get it done," he said.

After Brown's hopes for a lucrative new contract eventually led to him being traded to Philadelphia, he's clear on the business of the game. Brown is hoping that the nucleus of him, Hurts and DeVonta Smith will stick together and collect a Super Bowl ring or two when the opportunity is present.

"I'm definitely going to try to do everything in my power to play as long with Jalen as I can," Brown said. "Him and DeVonta. Me and DeVonta, we're a great tandem. I'm definitely going to try to keep that going as long as I can. He's up and rising -- another level. At some point, he goin' to be up. We're definitely going to try to keep the team together and try to win when we're together. They gotta give Jalen the house, the building, the state, the everything."

Everything we've seen so far from Brown with Hurts has been sensational.

After a Super Bowl LVII run that came up short, Brown is adamant that his QB needs to get paid and the winning time in Philadelphia carries on for seasons to come.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming UCL repair surgery due to inflammation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will postpone his upcoming elbow surgery on his doctor's recommendation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported late Tuesday night.

news

Ravens OC Todd Monken wants to exploit skill sets, sees QB Lamar Jackson as an 'underrated' passer

Ravens OC Todd Monken spoke of his offensive philosophy and the 'elite' skill set of QB Lamar Jackson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich plans to hand off offensive play-calling at some point; coaching staff compiled with 'diversity of thought'

Ahead of his first season in Carolina, Panthers HC Frank Reich speaks on the importance of investing heavily in his coaching staff and offered a look into building a diverse assortment of respected coaches.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons

Cleveland is shaking up the coaching staff once again. The Browns parted ways with special teams coach Mike Priefer, who had been special teams coordinator since 2019.

news

Evan Engram wants to return to Jags on long-term deal, open to tag: 'The interest is there on both sides'

Evan Engram is set to be the top tight end to hit free agency this offseason. Coming off the best season of his career in his first year with the Jaguars, Engram hopes to remain in Duval on a long-term contract.

news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown among candidates

Today marks the first day clubs can place the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The window runs through March 7.

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts finalizing deal to hire Jim Bob Cooter as new offensive coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal to make Jim Bob Cooter their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Dolphins' Vic Fangio still has 'a lot of coaching left' in return as DC: 'It might be 10 years, if they'll have me'

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has returned to coaching after a year off. He's eager to turn Miami's defensive potential into production in order to return the Dolphins to the playoff hunt.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE