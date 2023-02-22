Eagles WR A.J. Brown on QB Jalen Hurts contract extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he's going to go'

It's unlikely it will come to that, though, as Roseman has made it clear locking up Hurts, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, on a second contract is his top priority of the offseason.

Still, Brown is stumping for Hurts after career-best seasons for the receiver and quarterback.

After he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brown embarked on a debut season in Philly that saw him post 88 receptions, 1,496 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. All of those numbers were career highs for Brown and his receiving yards were a single-season franchise record. Meanwhile, Hurts established himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league, racking up 4,461 yards of offense and 35 total TDs (22 passing, 13 rushing).

"They gotta pay him," Brown said.

However, beyond the bravado, Brown seems confident a Hurts payday is eminent.

"They gonna get it done," he said.

After Brown's hopes for a lucrative new contract eventually led to him being traded to Philadelphia, he's clear on the business of the game. Brown is hoping that the nucleus of him, Hurts and DeVonta Smith will stick together and collect a Super Bowl ring or two when the opportunity is present.

"I'm definitely going to try to do everything in my power to play as long with Jalen as I can," Brown said. "Him and DeVonta. Me and DeVonta, we're a great tandem. I'm definitely going to try to keep that going as long as I can. He's up and rising -- another level. At some point, he goin' to be up. We're definitely going to try to keep the team together and try to win when we're together. They gotta give Jalen the house, the building, the state, the everything."

Everything we've seen so far from Brown with Hurts has been sensational.